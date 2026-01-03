403
Erdogan says he will hold phone call with Trump
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Friday that he will hold a phone call with US President Donald Trump on Monday, with discussions expected to focus on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and developments in Gaza.
Speaking to reporters in Istanbul, Erdogan said: “We will have another phone call with President Trump on Monday,” noting that the conversation will cover both the situation in Ukraine and Palestine.
Commenting on a large pro-Palestine demonstration on Istanbul’s Galata Bridge on New Year’s Day, Erdogan described the rally as a strong signal of solidarity. “As we entered the new year, we all witnessed a historic moment on the Galata Bridge. It showed clearly that Palestine is not alone,” he said.
Erdogan emphasized that Turkey will continue to support Gaza and the Palestinian people, both nationally and in coordination with the broader Islamic world. “We have not abandoned Gaza or Palestine, nor will we ever,” he added.
