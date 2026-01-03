Qatar Welcomes Efforts Of Legitimate Yemeni Government To Support Dialogue, Address Southern Issue

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar welcomed the efforts undertaken by the legitimate Yemeni government to support the Yemeni dialogue process and address the Southern Issue. In this context, Qatar commends the request by the Chairman of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council to hold a conference in Riyadh to bring parties to the dialogue table to discuss fair solutions, reflecting his commitment to dialogue as a means to address national issues.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement, expressed the State of Qatar's appreciation to the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for hosting this conference, as part of its continued support for efforts aimed at achieving security and stability in the sisterly Republic of Yemen.

The Ministry stressed the importance of the constructive participation of all southern factions in a manner that prioritizes the interests of the Yemeni people at the upcoming conference in Riyadh, and underscored the need to adhere to the outcomes of the National Dialogue as the consensual framework and comprehensive mechanism for reaching an inclusive political solution that meets the aspirations of the Yemeni people in all their components, and preserves Yemen's unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.



Sheikha Moza attends the opening tour competitions of the HH The Father Amir Prix

Iran's Khamenei says protesters' economic demands 'fair'

Venezuela accuses US of bombing residential areas Bhavan's Public School to commence operations at new campus in Abu Hamour

Read Also

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned that unilateral declarations and measures taken without consultation and consensus among Yemeni parties, and without engaging in serious and responsible dialogue, may lead to a slide into chaos, harming the interests of the Yemeni people and undermining the prospects for reaching a sustainable political settlement.

The Ministry affirmed the State of Qatar's full support for all regional and international efforts aimed at advancing the political track, contributing to end the Yemeni crisis through dialogue and peaceful means, in a manner that serves the security and stability of Yemen and the region.