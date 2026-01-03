Azerbaijan, Jordan Pursue Deeper Economic Ties With 12 New Deals In Play
Tourism and air connectivity are also receiving attention. In 2025, Azerbaijani and Jordanian airlines operated direct flights between Baku and Amman, marking a shift from seasonal charter services to potentially regular commercial routes. The increase in Jordanian tourists to Azerbaijan - 8,574 visitors in the first nine months, up 50 percent from last year - reflects a burgeoning people-to-people connection that could bolster long-term economic and cultural ties.
