Flyger Aviation Academy Holds Certificate Awarding Ceremony For Trainees

Dhaka: Flyger Aviation Academy organized a certificate awarding ceremony for its trainees on January 3 in the capital.

The ceremony was attended by the Chairman of Flyger Aviation Academy Group Captain Sk M Shafiqul Islam (Retd), and Managing Director Sheikh Mohammad Rafid Al Islam.

Representatives from Sabre Bangladesh were also present, including Mohammad Saiful Haque, Country General Manager and CEO, along with Jotirmoy Das, Deputy Manager (Sales), and Md Shaifullar Rabbi, Assistant Manager (Customer, Support, and Training), among others.

Following completion of a two-month long training program, the trainees were formally awarded their certificates at the ceremony. The event was particularly significant as it provided the trainees with job opportunities. High officials of Sabre offered new trainees a special chance to submit their CVS. They also provided the trainees with career guidance.

Flyger Aviation Academy continues to provide training in air ticketing and visa processing to develop skilled professionals for the travel and tourism industry

Speakers at the ceremony highlighted that Flyger Aviation Academy has been playing a crucial role in developing skilled human resources in the aviation sector.

Sabre representatives praised the academy's training programs, particularly its modern simulator facilities, and shared insights on the current industry trends, demands, and programs.

The academy's Managing Director Sheikh Mohummad Rafid Al Islam delivered the closing remarks. The ceremony concluded with gala dinner.

