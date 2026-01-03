Why US Attacked Venezuela? From Tensions With America Over Drugs To Capture Of Nicolas Maduro-Key Points Explained

MENAFN - Live Mint) The United States on Saturday carried out a“large-scale strike” in Venezuela, with President Donald Trump claiming on Truth Social that President Nicolás Maduro and his wife were captured and flown out from the country amid actions against Venezuelan 'drug traffickers'.

The strike occurred amid escalating pressure from the Trump administration on Maduro, who faces narco-terrorism charges in the United States. For months, Trump had warned that he might soon authorise strikes on Venezuelan targets after repeated attacks on boats alleged to be transporting drugs. Maduro condemned the US military actions, calling them a thinly disguised attempt to remove him from power.

US-Venezuela conflict: What is happening in Caracas?

Several explosions were heard, and low-flying aircraft passed over Caracas as Maduro's government quickly accused the United States of targeting both civilian and military sites. Gunfire was also reported in multiple areas, including Higuerote and La Guaira, towns near the capital, a report by Bloomberg noted. The incidents began around 2 am local time, when residents first heard aircraft and explosions.

At least seven explosions prompted people to rush into the streets, while others turned to social media to share what they heard and saw. It was not immediately clear whether there were any casualties. The attack appeared to last less than 30 minutes, and it remained uncertain if further actions were planned, though Trump stated in his post that the strikes were carried out“successfully".

Armed individuals and uniformed members of a civilian militia took to the streets in a Caracas neighborhood long regarded as a stronghold of the ruling party, as per Associated Press. However, in other parts of the city, streets remained largely empty hours after the attack. Some areas continued to experience power outages, though traffic flowed normally in others.

Videos from Caracas and an unidentified coastal city verified by AP showed tracers and smoke filling the sky, with repeated muted explosions lighting up the night. Other footage captured cars moving along a highway as blasts illuminated the hills in the background, with unintelligible voices audible in the recordings.

Smoke was also seen rising from the hangar of a military base in Caracas, while another military installation in the capital remained without power.

María Eugenia Escobar, a 58-year-old resident of La Guaira, told AFP that the explosions had lifted her out of bed and left her in tears, feeling as though a long-feared moment had arrived. Carmen Hidalgo, a 21-year-old office worker, told AP that the ground had shaken and the experience was terrifying, with explosions and planes overhead. She and two relatives had been walking quickly home from a birthday party and described feeling as if the air itself was striking them.

Venezuela reacts

The Venezuelan authorities described the event as an“imperialist attack” and called on citizens to take to the streets, according to AP.

Venezuela's government reacted to the attack by urging action.“People to the streets!” it stated, adding, "The Bolivarian Government calls on all social and political forces in the country to activate mobilization plans and repudiate this imperialist attack.” Maduro had“ordered all national defense plans to be implemented” and proclaimed“a state of external disturbance", according to the statement. This state of emergency reportedly grants him the authority to suspend certain rights and broaden the role of the armed forces.

Standoff

Since early September, the US military has been targeting vessels in the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific Ocean. By Friday, the Trump administration stated that 35 strikes had occurred, resulting in at least 115 deaths.

These actions followed a significant buildup of US forces near South America, including the November arrival of the country's most advanced aircraft carrier, which brought thousands of additional troops to what was already the largest American military presence in the region in generations.

Trump has defended the boat strikes as a necessary measure to curb the flow of drugs into the US, describing the situation as an“armed conflict” with drug cartels.

Venezuela, on Friday, expressed willingness to negotiate an agreement with the US to fight drug trafficking. In a pre-recorded interview aired Thursday, Maduro claimed that the US seeks to force a change in Venezuela's government and gain control of its vast oil reserves through its pressure campaign.