Lakhs Of Devotees Take Holy Dip In Ganga On Paush Purnima Snan In Prayagraj During Magh Mela
High-security arrangements have been made by the administration, with UP ATS mobile patrol squads monitoring the Magh Mela area as increasing numbers of devotees flock in. Magh Mela Adhikari, Rishi Raj said, "... The Magh Mela begins today on the occasion of Paush Purnima Snan. We are now at the Sangam area, and all the arrangements are in place. We have enough changing rooms available here, and security and monitoring are in place. By 8 AM today, 6 lakh 50 thousand devotees have taken a holy dip at the Sangam..."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment