“Can't Stop Scoring Runs” Fans Hail Devdutt Padikkal After 4Th VHT Century, Calls For India Selection Grow

Devdutt Padikkal's dominance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025‐26 continued with another century, his fourth in five matches. The Karnataka opener struck 108 off 120 balls against Tripura in Ahmedabad on January 3, guiding his side to 332/7.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter has amassed 514 runs at an average of 102.80 and a strike rate of 102.18. His scores include 147 against Jharkhand, 124 versus Kerala, 113 against Puducherry, and now 108 against Tripura.

Fans have been captivated by his consistency, with many urging selectors to include him in India's ODI squad for the upcoming New Zealand series. One supporter highlighted his record:“Hundred in first match, second match, fourth match, fifth match. Padikkal is ruling Indian domestic cricket.”

Padikkal's List A numbers underline his impact. Before the Tripura clash, he had scored 2,477 runs in 37 matches at an average of 82.56, with 12 centuries and 12 fifties. His debut came in 2019 against Jharkhand, and since then he has built a reputation as one of the most reliable run‐scorers in domestic cricket.

In the 2024‐25 Vijay Hazare Trophy, he played three matches and scored 196 runs, including a century and a fifty. The previous season saw him collect 465 runs from five games at an average of 155.00, with two centuries and three fifties.

Over the last three years, Padikkal has consistently delivered in the 50‐over format, cementing his place among the most prolific batters in Indian domestic cricket. His current form has sparked widespread fan reactions, with calls growing louder for his elevation to the national team.

Another day, another century for Devdutt Padikkal‍No use playing domestic cricket if a guy with Bradman-esque stats gets ignored every time twitter/MDnZkU0I4J

- sir jacob bethell (@bet_helll) January 3, 2026

Normal day in the office for Devdutt PadikkalWake up Score 100RepeatHe's scored more centuries in just 38 List A matches than many top batters manage in their entire careers, still no national callup in this formatRidiculous!#VijayHazareTrophy2025 twitter/sCAoNSd8DI

- Karnataka Sports Fans (@karnataka_sport) January 3, 2026

Another hundred for Devdutt Padikkal. What batting from this guy... 4 hundreds in 5 games this VHT. Unreal consistency in List A for years.

- arfan (@Im__Arfan) January 3, 2026

“If Devdutt Padikkal is not selected for the 2027 World Cup at the No. 3 spot, it will be BCCI's loss, not his.” twitter/NTBp3A2nJB

-. (@Rishi__458) January 3, 2026

Devdutt Padikkal - remarkable consistency. Surely takes Jurel's spot in the ODI squad.

- Venkata Krishna B (@venkatatweets) January 3, 2026

Another day, another century. Effortless dominance Padikkal is the kind of batter who could bat blindfolded and still end up completing a ton in the Vijay Hazare Trophy

- Varun Giri (@Varungiri0) January 3, 2026

In the 2019-20 season, Devdutt Padikkal was in scorching form in VHT, averaging almost 70. Some years later, he is still making mountains of runs in that format. twitter/AiIFyVZMqq

- Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) January 3, 2026

WakeupPlay Vijay Hazare TrophyScore a Hundred SleepThe Routine of Devdutt Padikkal in domestic cricket.

- Bhawana (@cricbhawana) January 3, 2026