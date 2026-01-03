MENAFN - Kashmir Observer): Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has been captured and flown from the country, President Donald Trump announced early on Saturday after confirming that the US forces conducted what he called“a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader.”

In a post on social media, Trump said Maduro's wife was also seized in the operation conducted along with US law enforcement. Trump said he planned to deliver a statement later Saturday morning.

US Launches Strikes Across Venezuela

At least seven explosions and low-flying aircraft were heard around 2 am local time Saturday in the capital, Caracas. Venezuela's government accused the United States of attacking civilian and military installations in multiple states.

Pentagon referred requests for comment to the White House, which didn't immediately return an email seeking comment. Meanwhile, the Federal Aviation Authority has banned US commercial flights in Venezuelan airspace over“ongoing military activity” ahead of explosions in Caracas.