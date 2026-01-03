US Captures Venezuela’ S President, Wife Flown Out Of Country
In a post on social media, Trump said Maduro's wife was also seized in the operation conducted along with US law enforcement. Trump said he planned to deliver a statement later Saturday morning.
US Launches Strikes Across Venezuela
At least seven explosions and low-flying aircraft were heard around 2 am local time Saturday in the capital, Caracas. Venezuela's government accused the United States of attacking civilian and military installations in multiple states.
Pentagon referred requests for comment to the White House, which didn't immediately return an email seeking comment. Meanwhile, the Federal Aviation Authority has banned US commercial flights in Venezuelan airspace over“ongoing military activity” ahead of explosions in Caracas.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment