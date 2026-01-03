403
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3269189 CAIRO -- Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Indonesia, Pakistan and Turkiye urge pressing the Israeli occupation into lifting curbs on relief aid to Gaza Strip.
3269213 BEIRUT -- Two peacekeeper patrols come under fire from the Israeli occupation side of the Blue Line in southeast Lebanon.
3269194 GENEVA -- UN human rights chief urges the Israeli occupation authorities to drop plans for imposing capital punishment exclusively on Palestinians.
3269205 WASHINGTON -- FBI reveals the identity of the suspect in the aborted terror attack in North Carolina on New Year's Eve. (end)
