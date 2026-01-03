Ukraine's Mod Attracts Over $6B For Domestic Defense Industry In 2025
He said that nearly $1.8 billion had been allocated for the production of Ukrainian-made weapons under the“Danish model.”
More than $4.3 billion was raised through direct purchases by partner states from Ukrainian manufacturers to meet their needs.
Over $1.1 billion was received by the defense industry from proceeds generated by frozen Russian assets.
“In addition, Ukraine has submitted its own defense-industrial projects under the SAFE mechanism. The total expected funding for these projects is $5 billion. Joint projects with European partners are real steps toward integrating Ukraine's defense industry into the European ecosystem,” Shmyhal noted.
He emphasized that Ukraine's defense-industrial complex has been growing steadily since 2022 and, by 2025, has reached production capacity worth $5 billion.
“We are grateful to all our partners for supporting Ukraine's defense capability and the development of our defense industry – this is a contribution to strengthening the security of all of Europe,” Shmyhal stressed.Read also: Preferential leasing for defense industry: Ukraine launches new support program for arms makers
As Ukrinform previously reported, Ukraine managed to attract more than $45 billion in international security assistance in 2025 – the highest figure since the start of the full-scale war.
