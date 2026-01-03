Police In J&K's Budgam Act Against 24 People For Violating VPN Ban Order

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Jan 3 (IANS) Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district said on Saturday that they have acted against 24 people for violating the ban order on the use of virtual private networks (VPNs).

A police statement issued on Saturday said,“In continuation of efforts to enforce lawful orders and prevent the misuse of digital platforms, Budgam Police have acted against the use of unauthorised Virtual Private Network (VPN) services across the district.

“Following prohibitory orders issued by the District Administration on December 29, 2025, banning unauthorised VPN usage, Budgam Police carried out systematic verification and monitoring.

“During the period from December 29, 2025, to January 2, 2026, 24 individuals were identified for violating these orders. Based on investigation and technical analysis, two FIRs were registered against individuals with adverse terror-related backgrounds, underscoring the security risks posed by the misuse of encrypted platforms.

“Additionally, security proceedings were initiated against 11 individuals, aged between 18 and 40 years, for non-compliance with the prohibitory orders.

“They were bound down under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and later released after due warning.

“Budgam Police reaffirm their commitment to maintaining public order, enforcing lawful directives, and preventing misuse of digital platforms.

“The public is advised to strictly comply with all orders issued by the District Administration and to use digital services responsibly,” the statement added.

Most of the 20 districts in J&K have banned the use of VPNs, with the concerned district magistrates stating that such networks were being used by anti-national elements and that their misuse constitutes a security threat.

VPN stands for Virtual Private Network and refers to a technology that enables users to establish a secure network connection while using public networks. VPNs encrypt internet traffic and disguise online identity.

This makes it more difficult for third parties to track online activity and steal data, as the encryption takes place in real time.