Philippines Continues to Face Volcanic Earthquakes, Tremors
(MENAFN) Seismic disturbances and volcanic tremors persist at Taal Volcano located in Batangas province on Luzon Island in the northern Philippines, according to local news sources reporting Saturday.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) documented 25 seismic events and six episodes of volcanic trembling at the site during the preceding 24-hour period, with tremor durations ranging from one to seven minutes, media reported.
Officials observed fluctuating volcanic behavior in recent days following Thursday's heightened readings of 51 seismic events and 13 tremor episodes, the agency indicated.
Authorities maintain intensive surveillance of Taal Volcano—ranking among the Philippines' most geologically active volcanic sites—as they evaluate shifting seismic patterns that may indicate escalating volcanic instability.
In a separate development, aviation regulators at the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines have prolonged airspace limitations surrounding Mayon Volcano in the Bicol Region of southeastern Luzon through Sunday, following the volcano's elevation to Alert Level 2 amid heightened rockfall incidents and terrain deformation suggesting potential eruptive activity.
