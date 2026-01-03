403
Venezuela Slams US Military Strikes on Caracas as UN Charter Violation
(MENAFN) Venezuela's Foreign Minister Yvan Gil issued a fierce condemnation Saturday following military strikes on Caracas, characterizing the attacks as a "flagrant violation" of the UN Charter that endangers global peace and jeopardizes millions of civilians.
"The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela rejects, condemns, and denounces before the international community the extremely grave military aggression carried out by the current Government of the United States of America against Venezuelan territory and population, targeting civilian and military locations in the city of Caracas, the capital of the Republic, and the states of Miranda, Aragua, and La Guaira," Gil declared in an official statement.
"Such aggression threatens international peace and stability, specifically in Latin America and the Caribbean, and puts the lives of millions of people at serious risk," Gil stated.
The foreign minister alleged the strikes aimed to capture Venezuela's critical natural resources—especially petroleum and minerals—while dismantling the nation's sovereignty. "They will not succeed," he asserted.
"The attempt to impose a colonial war to destroy the republican form of government and force a 'regime change,' in alliance with the fascist oligarchy, will fail as all previous attempts have failed," Gil continued.
He revealed that President Nicolas Maduro has authorized emergency measures, signing a decree establishing a State of External Disturbance nationwide to safeguard citizen rights and maintain governmental operations.
Gil urged nations and populations throughout Latin America, the Caribbean, and globally to rally "in the face of this imperial aggression."
Multiple powerful blasts rocked Venezuela's capital Saturday as US-Venezuelan tensions intensified, media outlets confirmed.
Media, quoting American officials, reported that US President Donald Trump authorized operations against Venezuelan targets, including military installations.
Social media footage apparently captured dense smoke billowing from multiple city sites, accompanied by air-raid warning systems.
In a Thursday broadcast on state media, President Maduro expressed openness to US discussions regarding collaborative anti-narcotics efforts.
Maduro emphasized his willingness for negotiations, "whenever they want it, wherever they want it and however they want it."
He accused Washington of orchestrating destabilization campaigns in Venezuela, asserting the objective involves seizing the nation's substantial petroleum reserves through sustained pressure tactics spanning months.
