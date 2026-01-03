Fresh Complaint Against Expelled Cong MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 3 (IANS) A fresh complaint against beleaguered ex-Congress MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil has come at a crucial time, with his anticipatory bail plea set to be taken up again by the court next week, further complicating his legal troubles.

The husband of the complainant has now come forward with allegations, tightening the noose around Mamkoottathil, who was earlier dismissed from the primary membership of the Congress party after a second sexual harassment complaint surfaced against him.

The complainant has submitted a petition to the Chief Minister and the Director General of Police, alleging that Mamkoottathil was responsible for the destruction of his family life.

He has demanded that a case be registered against Mamkoottathil under Section 84 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The development is politically significant as discussions are underway on whether Mamkoottathil will contest again from Palakkad.

According to the complaint, Mamkoottathil knowingly entered into an illicit relationship with the man's wife despite being aware that she was married.

The complainant alleges that the relationship caused severe reputational damage and led to the breakdown of his family.

He stated that he is the only son of his parents and was residing in his native place, while his wife was living alone elsewhere due to work commitments.

Taking advantage of his absence, Mamkoottathil allegedly influenced and misled the woman.

Mamkoottathil had earlier claimed that he came into contact with the woman during a period when her relationship with her husband was strained and that his role was limited to attempting to resolve their issues.

However, the husband has categorically rejected this claim, questioning why Mamkoottathil never contacted him even once if his intention was genuinely to help resolve marital problems.

The complainant further said that when his wife proceeded legally with her complaint, he emerged as the real victim in the episode.

He alleged that he was subjected to severe cyber attacks, personal humiliation, and character assassination.

Despite mental distress, the complainant said he would pursue the case firmly and was ready to submit additional evidence if required.

A Special Investigation Team had earlier recorded the husband's statement in connection with the woman's complaint.

At present, two cases are reportedly pending against Mamkoottathil.

The latest complaint has come just as the High Court is expected to resume final arguments on Mamkoottathil's anticipatory bail plea next week.

Responding to the developments, Mamkoottathil reiterated that truth would prevail in the rape case against him and said he remained confident that only the truth would ultimately win.