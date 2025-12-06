On Arab Family Day, The Family Is The Foundation Of Society In Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) H.E. Salama Al Ameemi, Director General of Family Care Authority, on the occasion of Arab Family Day, said:“The Family Care Authority (FCA) reaffirms the vital role of families as the foundation of Abu Dhabi's social fabric and a key driver of sustainable social progress. Since its establishment, FCA has led the development of an integrated family care system that embodies the Emirate of Abu Dhabi's strategic vision, positioning families at the heart of social policy and forming a cohesive and resilient society”.

She added:“Families serve as the essential support system for every individual. Their strength, resilience and independence foster a nurturing environment essential for growth. Guided by this commitment, FCA continues to work alongside esteemed partners to enhance social services and empower families to navigate challenges, driving family cohesion, community stability and advancing UAE government priorities”.

She concluded:“This Arab Family Day provides an opportunity to reflect on our shared responsibilities to society and renew our dedication to creating a brighter future for every family in Abu Dhabi and across the Arab region”.