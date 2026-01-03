Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Following Explosions In Caracas, Venezuelan President Declares State Of Emergency

2026-01-03 05:07:03
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced a state of emergency in the country following aerial strikes against the capital Caracas Venezuelan government said that President Maduro declared a state of emergency to defend Venezuelan territory government said that the armed forces were deployed along with popular forces to protect sovereignty and order government statement accused the United States of launching the air strikes against it. Washington has not issued any comment on the matter statement stressed that what Venezuela was subjected to constituted a violation of the UN Charter, adding that it threatens peace and securityin Latin America and the Carribean region Venezuelan government said that it will make an official complaint to the UN Security Council and to the Community of Latin American and Caribbean states (CELAC).

