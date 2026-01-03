Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Venezuela Puts Nation Under State Of Emergency Amid War Crisis

Venezuela Puts Nation Under State Of Emergency Amid War Crisis


2026-01-03 05:05:54
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3.​ Venezuela has declared a state of emergency, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday, Trend reports

The decree was signed by President Nicolás Maduro.

"President Maduro ordered the implementation of the decree declaring a state of emergency across the country to protect citizens' rights, ensure the full functioning of republican institutions, and enable an immediate transition to armed defense," the ministry said.

Early Saturday, residents of Caracas, the capital of Venezuela, reported loud explosions, the sounds of low-flying aircraft, and at least one column of smoke. Eyewitnesses said power outages were observed in the southern part of the city, near a major military base.

MENAFN03012026000187011040ID1110550557



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search