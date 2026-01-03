Venezuela Puts Nation Under State Of Emergency Amid War Crisis
The decree was signed by President Nicolás Maduro.
"President Maduro ordered the implementation of the decree declaring a state of emergency across the country to protect citizens' rights, ensure the full functioning of republican institutions, and enable an immediate transition to armed defense," the ministry said.
Early Saturday, residents of Caracas, the capital of Venezuela, reported loud explosions, the sounds of low-flying aircraft, and at least one column of smoke. Eyewitnesses said power outages were observed in the southern part of the city, near a major military base.
