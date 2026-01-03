Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Caucasus Muslims Board Appeals To Azerbaijani Citizens

2026-01-03 05:05:53
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3.​ The Caucasus Muslims Board has called on Azerbaijani citizens intending to perform Hajj to complete their registration as soon as possible, said Vusal Jahangiri, head of the Foreign Relations Department of the board and head of the Hajj electronic system, Trend reports.

"Saudi Arabia has urged the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to finalize the global registration process without delay. This will allow visa issuance to begin from the first day of Ramadan and continue over the next six weeks," he said.

Jahangiri emphasized that all prospective pilgrims should register promptly.

"Regardless of whether the quota is filled or not, the submission of documents will close on February 15, 2026," he added.

Trend News Agency

