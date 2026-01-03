Azerbaijan Enacts New Gas Supply Law To Regulate Tariffs And Industry Practices
According to the law, regulated prices (tariffs) in the gas supply sector will be set by the regulator and published on its official website starting July 1, 2028.
The regulated tariffs will cover wholesale gas prices, gas transportation and storage services, distribution tariffs, retail gas sales, connection to the gas transmission network, connection to gas distribution networks, and fixed tariffs.
The law specifies that gas losses must be calculated according to established rules when setting tariffs. The regulator will approve the normative indicators for gas losses of system operators starting July 1, 2028.
Additionally, issues related to gas measurement for settlements between gas suppliers and consumers will be governed by commercial accounting rules. Gas transmission system operators, distribution system operators, storage system operators, as well as wholesale and retail gas sellers, will pay the regulator a fee for regulation services.
