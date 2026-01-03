Zaporizhzhia NPP Loses Power Due To Hostilities - Ministry Of Energy

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukraine's Ministry of Energy stated this on Telegram.

During the night of January 3, Russians once again struck energy infrastructure in Mykolaiv and Kherson regions. Some consumers in the Mykolaiv region were left without power.

In the Kherson region, the Kherson Thermal Power Plant was attacked again. Emergency repair and restoration works are ongoing, and power engineers are working continuously to restore electricity supply as quickly as possible.

In the Odesa and Kyiv regions, efforts are continuing to restore stable power supply after the previous Russian attack.

Across Ukraine, consumers in frontline and border regions remain without power for extended periods due to hostilities. The situation is most difficult there, as restoration of electricity supply is complicated by ongoing fighting, the Energy Ministry noted. Overnight, as a result of hostilities, the Zaporizhzhia NPP lost power from one of its high-voltage lines.

Key power line repaired at Zaporizhzhia NPP – IAEA

Since the start of the full-scale war, Russian shelling has repeatedly damaged power supply lines to the Zaporizhzhia NPP and caused 12 blackouts at the plant. The most recent such incident occurred less than a month ago. In addition, Russia is deliberately disabling energy infrastructure in the occupied territory and testing the connection of the Zaporizhzhia NPP to its own power system, the Energy Ministry emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, during the night of December 6, 2025, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant temporarily lost all external power supply. This was the 11th such incident since the start of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

During a Russian attack overnight on December 13, 2025, the Zaporizhzhia NPP was disconnected from Ukraine's power grid for more than an hour due to damage to power transmission lines.