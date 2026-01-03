403
US Pres.: Venezuela Pres. Maduro, His Wife Captured
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump said Saturday that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife were "captured and flown out of the Country," as he confirmed US military strikes in Venezuela.
"The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country," Trump said in a Truth Social post.
"This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement. Details to follow. There will be a News Conference today at 11 A.M., at Mar-a-Lago," he added.
Earlier in the day, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Pinto accused the United States of America of attacking Caracas and other areas, with the government declaring a state of emergency.
"The Venezuelan government rejects, condemns, and denounces before the international community the extremely grave military aggression carried out by the current Government of the United States of America against Venezuelan territory and population" Pinto said in a statement.
Several explosions were reportedly heard in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, with areas of the capital were reportedly left without electricity due to the explosions.
US President Donald Trump has warned that the US is preparing to take new action against alleged drug trafficking networks in Venezuela and that strikes on land will start soon. (end)
