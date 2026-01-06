US Democrats Commemorate Jan 6 Capitol Attack, Cite Ongoing Threats To Democracy

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Jan 7 (IANS) US Senate and House Democrats marked the fifth anniversary of the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, warning that the threat to American democracy remains real and accusing President Donald Trump and his allies of continuing to distort the events of that day.

Speaking at a news conference at the US Capitol, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said the country must“never forget what happened on January 6th, five years ago,” calling it a moment when democracy was placed“at greater risk than it has been in a century.” He said future generations must remember“the day democracy was placed at greater risk than it has been in more than a century.”

Schumer described the attack as an attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election, saying,“Five years ago, a vicious mob tried to undo American democracy.” He said thousands of rioters“egged on by Donald Trump, stormed the US Capitol,” smashed windows, ransacked offices and forced lawmakers and staff to flee for their lives.

Recounting his personal experience, Schumer said he was in his office when a Capitol Police officer warned him of imminent danger.“Never forget that feel,” he said, recalling how police rushed him out as rioters came within feet of lawmakers.“But because of the work of my brave police officers... I wasn't hurt.”

Schumer accused Trump of spreading falsehoods about the attack and attempting to shift blame onto law enforcement.“Donald Trump's White House released a maliciously false account that blamed the Capitol Police for the violence,” he said, adding that Trump later issued“a blanket pardon for every single criminal who attacked our police on January 6th.”

Calling Capitol Police and District of Columbia officers“heroes,” Schumer said they“protected this building, protected lives, protected democracy.” He warned that efforts to minimize or rewrite the attack weaken the country.“Every time they do, they weaken the structure and the beauty of this country,” he said.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries echoed those remarks, saying Democrats gathered to commemorate“the solemn five year anniversary of the violent insurrection incited by Donald Trump to overturn the results of a free and fair election.” He praised law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol, saying they were“outnumbered by a violent mob but never overwhelmed by the seriousness of the moment.”

Jeffries described hours of clashes between police and rioters, saying officers were“beaten with pipes, whipped, assaulted by bear spray and pummeled by Confederate flagpoles.” Despite the violence, he said,“They were bloodied but unbowed.”

He credited their actions with saving lives.“Had it not been for their bravery on that fateful day, many of us would not be alive right now,” Jeffries said. Addressing those who took part in the attack, he added:“Donald Trump may have pardoned your crimes, but only God can pardon your sin.”

Jeffries said Democrats would not allow the events of January 6 to be“whitewashed,” and vowed to oppose efforts to undermine elections.“We will never allow a violent insurrection to take place on American soil again,” he said.

Family members of slain officers Brian Sicknick and Jeffrey Smith were present at the event. Both leaders paused to acknowledge their sacrifice and called for a moment of silence to honor those who died as a result of the attack.

The January 6, 2021, attack occurred as Congress met to certify the Electoral College victory of President Joe Biden over then-President Trump. A mob of Trump supporters breached security at the Capitol, forcing lawmakers to halt proceedings and evacuate.

More than 1,000 people have since been charged in connection with the attack, and the event remains a defining episode in contemporary US politics, shaping debates over election integrity, accountability and the resilience of American democratic institutions.