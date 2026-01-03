Saudi Arabia Sends Humanitarian Food Assistance To Afghanistan's Kunduz And Takhar

Saudi Arabia's humanitarian and relief center has provided food packages to residents in Afghanistan's Kunduz and Takhar provinces. The Saudi embassy in Kabul reported on X that more than 700 people benefited from the aid.

The embassy said the assistance is part of the Food Security and Emergency Response Project for 2025–2026, aimed at supporting vulnerable populations during crises. Officials emphasized that such initiatives are crucial in addressing immediate needs amid worsening socio-economic conditions.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) previously reported that Afghanistan remains one of the world's largest humanitarian crises in 2026. Years of war, economic fragility, and underinvestment in basic services have left large segments of the population vulnerable.

According to UN findings, about 75 percent of Afghanistan's workforce is unemployed, and nearly 90 percent of the population lives in poverty. These pressures are compounded by food insecurity, climate-driven drought, natural disasters, and systemic restrictions on women and girls.

The report highlighted that ongoing challenges, including the mass return of refugees from border countries, continue to strain resources. Humanitarian agencies warn that without coordinated support, the situation could deteriorate further, particularly in rural and conflict-affected areas.

Saudi aid efforts are seen as part of broader international support, seeking to mitigate immediate suffering while contributing to longer-term resilience through targeted food and emergency programs.

UN projections indicate that nearly 21.9 million people, about 45 percent of Afghanistan's population, will require humanitarian assistance in 2026, underscoring the severity of the crisis.

Humanitarian interventions, such as Saudi Arabia's food distribution, are critical in providing relief. Experts stress the importance of sustained international support to address poverty, unemployment, and systemic vulnerabilities.

