Bangladesh: Hindu Man Khokon Das Attacked, Set On Fire Family Demands Justice
Khokon Chandra Das, a Hindu businessman from Damudya, Shariatpur, is fighting for his life in Dhaka after being brutally attacked by a mob on December 31. The assailants struck him with sticks, poured petrol over his body, and set him on fire near his home. Family members say he had no enemies and are struggling to understand the motive. Police have launched an investigation into the attack.
