Mexico Earthquake: Houses Collapse After 6.5 Jolts Shake Guerrero, Leaves A Woman Dead

A 50-year-old woman died after a 6.5-magnitude earthquake in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero caused part of her home to collapse as she was preparing breakfast, a family member recounts. Hundreds of homes were partially damaged, and about five people have been treated so far at a local hospital that also suffered damage, according to local civil protection authorities.

