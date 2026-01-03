5 Leading Contenders For AFCON 2025 Golden Boot As Tournament Enters Knockout Stage

AFCON 2025 has already delivered drama, goals, and standout performances. As the knockout rounds approach, the race for the Golden Boot is heating up. Here are five players who have emerged as leading contenders for the top scorer's prize.

Salah entered AFCON after a difficult spell with Liverpool but quickly reminded everyone of his quality. He struck a stoppage‐time winner against Zimbabwe and followed it up with a decisive penalty against South Africa, securing Egypt's progression. Rested in the final group game against Angola, Salah is expected to return against Benin. With Egypt chasing their first AFCON crown since 2010, Salah's goals could prove vital.

Nigeria's Super Eagles are tipped as strong favourites, and Lookman has been central to their success. The Atalanta forward scored the winner against Tanzania and added another goal plus two assists against Tunisia. His flair and finishing make him Nigeria's most dangerous attacker. Building on his three‐goal tally from the last edition, Lookman is again proving decisive in front of goal.

Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz has been one of the tournament's headline performers. He opened AFCON 2025 with the first goal of the competition against Comoros, then added strikes against Mali and Zambia. In doing so, Diaz became the first Moroccan to score in every group stage match since 1976. Playing on home soil, he is not only a Golden Boot contender but also a candidate for Player of the Tournament.

While Diaz has shone, El Kaabi has captured fans' imagination with spectacular finishes. The Olympiacos striker scored an overhead kick against Comoros after coming off the bench, then earned a starting role. He later produced a brace against Zambia, including another bicycle kick. With three goals already, El Kaabi's flair and acrobatics have made him one of the most talked‐about forwards of the tournament.

Algeria's captain has been instrumental in their perfect group stage run. Mahrez scored twice in the opener against Sudan and added a penalty winner against Burkina Faso. Rested against Equatorial Guinea, he watched his side still secure victory. Having scored three goals during Algeria's 2019 AFCON triumph, Mahrez is determined to surpass that tally this time and guide his nation to another title.