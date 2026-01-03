Iran, Venezuela & Cuba Rage Against US Military Strikes As Maduro Capture Sparks Global Condemnation

Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday issued a sharp denunciation of United States military action against Venezuela, calling it a blatant violation of sovereignty and territorial integrity. The statement described the strikes as a breach of the United Nations Charter, specifically Article 2, paragraph 4, which prohibits the use of force.

The ministry labeled the intervention a clear case of“aggressive action” and urged the UN and all member states to condemn it. According to Tehran, the attack undermines international law and threatens regional and global peace. The statement warned that such actions erode the Charter‐based order and destabilize the international system.

Iran reaffirmed Venezuela's right to defend its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and self‐determination. It also stressed that the United Nations and its Security Council bear responsibility to halt the aggression and ensure accountability for crimes committed during the intervention.

Venezuela's government confirmed that US forces targeted civilian and military installations across multiple states, including Caracas, Miranda, Aragua, and La Guaira. President Nicolas Maduro's administration declared a national emergency in response, rejecting what it termed“military aggression” by Washington. Explosions across these regions followed months of heightened tension between the two countries.

The United States has accused Maduro of involvement in drug trafficking, charges he has denied. Despite signaling willingness to negotiate on the issue earlier in the week, Maduro now faces escalating military pressure. Since September, Washington has carried out more than 20 air strikes near Venezuelan waters while imposing sanctions.

President Donald Trump announced that US forces had captured Maduro and his wife following“large‐scale” strikes, claiming they were flown out of the country. The Venezuelan government, however, continued to denounce the attacks as violations of international law and sovereignty.

Cuba also joined the chorus of condemnation. President Miguel Díaz‐Canel Bermúdez described the US action as a“criminal attack” and“state terrorism” in a post on X. He said the so‐called“zone of peace” was being“brutally assaulted,” framing the strikes as an attack not only on Venezuela but on Latin America as a whole. He concluded with the slogan:“Homeland or Death, We Shall Overcome.”

The coordinated denunciations from Iran, Venezuela, and Cuba highlight the growing backlash against Washington's military intervention. Regional leaders are calling for urgent international response, warning that the strikes could destabilize both the continent and the broader global order.