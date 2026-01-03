Donald Trump Claims President Nicolas Maduro Captured After 'Large-Scale Strike' On Venezuela

Tensions between the United States and Venezuela sharply escalated on Saturday after US President Donald Trump claimed that American forces had captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro following what he described as a 'large-scale strike' on Venezuela.

The dramatic claim came as videos of explosions went viral online, showing flashes of light and loud blasts across Caracas, Venezuela's capital. Power cuts, panic among residents, and conflicting statements from Washington and Caracas have deepened global concern over the situation.

Trump says Maduro has been captured

President Donald Trump said on Saturday that US forces had successfully captured President Nicolás Maduro after launching a major military operation against Venezuela.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote that the United States had carried out a“large scale strike” against Venezuela and its leader.

“The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country,” Trump said.

Trump added that he would address the situation publicly during a news conference scheduled for 11:00 am (1600 GMT) at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

Explosions heard across Caracas

The claim came amid reports of loud explosions across Caracas in the early hours of Saturday, which were widely shared on social media.

According to CNN, multiple blasts were heard in different parts of the city, with the first explosion reported at around 1:50 am local time. Videos posted online showed plumes of smoke, flashes in the sky, and orange glows, while loud booms echoed through neighbourhoods.

Several areas of Caracas were left without electricity, plunging parts of the capital into darkness. Residents reported panic as the explosions continued, and many shared their experiences online as videos of explosions went viral.

CNN said it could not immediately confirm the cause of the blasts. There was no official information on casualties or damage at the time of reporting.

Venezuela accuses US of military aggression

Shortly after the explosions, the Venezuelan government issued a strong statement, accusing the United States of carrying out a“military aggression” against the country.

The statement said Venezuela rejects and condemns what it described as US attacks on both civilian and military targets in Caracas and in the states of Miranda, Aragua and La Guaira.

The government said these actions violated international law, including Articles 1 and 2 of the United Nations Charter, which protect national sovereignty and ban the use of force against other states.

Venezuela warned that the alleged attacks threatened regional peace and stability.

Claims of resource control and regime change

In its statement, Venezuela accused Washington of trying to seize control of the country's strategic resources, especially oil and minerals.

The government said the US actions were part of an effort to force“regime change”, a move it strongly rejected. It said Venezuela had defended its independence for more than 200 years and would do so again.

The statement referred to the legacy of Simón Bolívar, Venezuela's independence hero, and said the Venezuelan people would resist foreign pressure just as they had in the past.

President Maduro ordered the implementation of national defence plans under Venezuela's constitution and security laws. The government said Maduro had signed a decree declaring a State of External Commotion, which allows emergency measures across the country.

It also said Bolivarian National Armed Forces were deployed nationwide to protect sovereignty and maintain order. Authorities called on social and political groups to mobilise and reject what they described as an“imperialist attack.”

Venezuela seeks international action

Venezuela said it would raise the issue before several international bodies, including:



The UN Security Council

The UN Secretary-General

CELAC The Non-Aligned Movement

Citing Article 51 of the UN Charter, the government said it reserves the right to legitimate self-defence to protect its people and territory.

It also called on governments and people around the world to show solidarity with Venezuela.

Reacting to the developments, Colombian President Gustavo Petro called for an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council.“Colombia is a member of the United Nations Security Council which must be convened immediately,” Petro said in a post on X.“Establish the international legality of the aggression against Venezuela.”

His comments reflect growing concern in the region over the risk of wider instability.

Rising tensions between Washington and Caracas

The situation comes amid long-standing tensions between the United States and Venezuela. President Trump has repeatedly accused Maduro of leading what he calls a“narco-terrorist” government. The US has imposed sanctions on vessels it claims are transporting Venezuelan oil and has stepped up actions against Venezuelan boats, alleging links to drug trafficking.

Trump has also accused Venezuela of contributing to illegal migration into the United States, making strong claims about criminal activity among migrants.

Maduro has denied these accusations and has accused the US of trying to control Venezuela's oil wealth. Last month, he said Trump had“gone mad” and insisted Venezuela would not allow foreign interference.

Despite the harsh language, the Venezuelan government has said it remains open to dialogue on specific issues, including drug trafficking. Maduro said Venezuela is ready to talk if the US is serious about cooperation.

“If they want to seriously discuss an agreement to combat drug trafficking, we're ready,” he had said.

