After ED, Now Police Attacked In Bengal's Sandeshkhali

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Jan 3 (IANS) The West Bengal Police were attacked in North 24 Parganas district's Nazat Police Station area while trying to stop illegal construction on a plot of land, the police said on Saturday.

Several police officers were injured after locals hurled bricks and stones at them and a police vehicle was also vandalised.

As of now, eight people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Additionally, police have detained and are questioning the head of the Boyarmari II Gram Panchayat and several others.

A large police force has been deployed in the area to control the situation.

The incident took place on Friday night in the Chuchura area of ​​Boyarmari II Gram Panchayat, under the jurisdiction of the Najat police station in Basirhat.

Police went to the site after receiving a complaint about illegal construction on a plot of land.

According to sources at the Nazat police station, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was in effect on the land as per the court order.

It is alleged that supporters of the Trinamool Congress strongman Sheikh Shahjahan, who is currently lodged in a correctional home, attempted to carry out construction there, defying the court order.

The matter was reported to the Nazat police station.

Upon receiving the news, the police arrived at the spot.

The police ordered a halt to the construction work but the accused refused to comply.

The accused were involved in a heated argument with the police due to which the situation quickly spiralled out of control.

It is alleged that at that time, bricks and stones were suddenly thrown at the police.

A police vehicle was vandalised. Later, a large police force arrived and brought the situation under control.

Police have said that strict action will be taken against those who attempted illegal construction in defiance of a court order and attacked the police.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

"Eight people have been arrested and several others have been detained. A search is on for the remaining suspects," a senior officer of Basirhat Police said.

On January 5, 2024, a team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) went to Agarhati area under Sandeshkhali block I in Basirhat area of same district to investigate the ration corruption case.

The operation was against Sheikh Shahjahan, the Executive Director of North 24 Parganas Zilla Parishad and a Trinamool Congress strongman.

The supporters of Shahjahan had attacked the ED team which had exposed his misdeeds involving land grabbing and sexually harassing women in Sandeshkhali.

In February, the area saw widespread protests as villagers accused Shahjahan and his aides of land grabbing and sexually harassing women.

The Trinamool strongman, who was absconding for 55 days after his supporters attacked the ED team on their way to search his home in connection with a ration scam, was arrested on February 29, 2024.