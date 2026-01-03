403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ibovespa Starts 2026 On The Back Foot As Commodities Sag And Politics Adds Noise
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
Brazil's stock market began 2026 with a small decline that felt larger than the number. The Ibovespa closed Friday down 0.36% at 160,538.69, ending the first week of the year also down 0.36%, with trading thinned by holiday conditions and position adjustments.
The day's central story was commodity pressure on heavyweight stocks. Brent crude eased about 0.16% to $60.75 a barrel, while the most-traded May iron ore contract in Dalian slipped 0.57% to 789.50 yuan ($109.76) a tonne. Those moves weighed on Petrobras and Vale and helped cap any broader risk-taking.
A second hit came from Beijing. China announced an additional 55% tariff on beef imports above quota levels, a measure aimed at shielding domestic producers.
Minerva (BEEF3) led the declines, down more than 6%, and the message to markets was clear: policy-driven trade shocks can still arrive without warning.
Ibovespa Starts 2026 on the Back Foot as Commodities Sag and Politics Adds Noise
At home, the lack of major data left investors focused on corporate and institutional developments.
The federal audit court opened an inspection into documentation linked to the Central Bank's Banco Master liquidation process, reviving sensitivity to governance headlines.
Meanwhile, traders are already looking ahead to Brazil's December IPCA inflation report due next Friday, a key input for the interest-rate outlook.
Top winners included GPA (PCAR3), up 4.47% after Bonsucex and an allied shareholder lifted their stake to 10.314%. RADL3, TIMS3, KLBN11, and CPFE3 also advanced.
The biggest losers were CYRE3 and SLCE3, both distorted by ex-rights mechanics, followed by BEEF3, B3SA3, and TOTS3.
Globally, risk appetite was mixed but resilient: the Dow rose 0.66%, the S&P 500 added 0.19%, and the Nasdaq slipped 0.03%. Europe's Stoxx 600 hit a record, while Asia climbed, led by South Korea's Kospi after a Samsung surge.
In the U.S., Fed succession speculation added a dovish undertone, with Jerome Powell's term ending in May and Kevin Hassett and Christopher Waller widely discussed.
Technically, the Ibovespa's weekly trend still points higher, but the daily picture shows fading momentum. The 4-hour chart suggests consolidation.
Resistance sits near 160,700 and then 163,500; support begins around 160,100 and deepens near 159,450.
For now, Brazil's market looks less like a breakout story and more like a test of patience and policy credibility.
Brazil's benchmark slipped 0.36% to 160,538.69 in thin liquidity, as Petrobras and Vale tracked softer oil and iron ore.
A new China safeguard on beef imports punished exporters, while investors kept one eye on Brasília's institutional headlines.
Charts still point to an uptrend, but momentum is cooling and the market is stuck in a range.
Brazil's stock market began 2026 with a small decline that felt larger than the number. The Ibovespa closed Friday down 0.36% at 160,538.69, ending the first week of the year also down 0.36%, with trading thinned by holiday conditions and position adjustments.
The day's central story was commodity pressure on heavyweight stocks. Brent crude eased about 0.16% to $60.75 a barrel, while the most-traded May iron ore contract in Dalian slipped 0.57% to 789.50 yuan ($109.76) a tonne. Those moves weighed on Petrobras and Vale and helped cap any broader risk-taking.
A second hit came from Beijing. China announced an additional 55% tariff on beef imports above quota levels, a measure aimed at shielding domestic producers.
Minerva (BEEF3) led the declines, down more than 6%, and the message to markets was clear: policy-driven trade shocks can still arrive without warning.
Ibovespa Starts 2026 on the Back Foot as Commodities Sag and Politics Adds Noise
At home, the lack of major data left investors focused on corporate and institutional developments.
The federal audit court opened an inspection into documentation linked to the Central Bank's Banco Master liquidation process, reviving sensitivity to governance headlines.
Meanwhile, traders are already looking ahead to Brazil's December IPCA inflation report due next Friday, a key input for the interest-rate outlook.
Top winners included GPA (PCAR3), up 4.47% after Bonsucex and an allied shareholder lifted their stake to 10.314%. RADL3, TIMS3, KLBN11, and CPFE3 also advanced.
The biggest losers were CYRE3 and SLCE3, both distorted by ex-rights mechanics, followed by BEEF3, B3SA3, and TOTS3.
Globally, risk appetite was mixed but resilient: the Dow rose 0.66%, the S&P 500 added 0.19%, and the Nasdaq slipped 0.03%. Europe's Stoxx 600 hit a record, while Asia climbed, led by South Korea's Kospi after a Samsung surge.
In the U.S., Fed succession speculation added a dovish undertone, with Jerome Powell's term ending in May and Kevin Hassett and Christopher Waller widely discussed.
Technically, the Ibovespa's weekly trend still points higher, but the daily picture shows fading momentum. The 4-hour chart suggests consolidation.
Resistance sits near 160,700 and then 163,500; support begins around 160,100 and deepens near 159,450.
For now, Brazil's market looks less like a breakout story and more like a test of patience and policy credibility.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment