Blackrock Moves $123M In BTC, ETH To Coinbase Amid ETF Outflows
SoSoValue data revealed that Bitcoin ETFs saw $348.10 million in net outflows on the final trading day of 2025. Ethereum ETFs followed with $72.06 million in net outflows. BlackRock 's own funds accounted for $99.05 million of the Bitcoin outflows and $21.5 million from the Ethereum segment.
The repeated daily outflows have added considerable pressure on Bitcoin and Ethereum prices. Bitcoin ETFs experienced net outflows in eight of the last nine trading days, while Ethereum ETFs saw similar trends on five out of the last six trading days.Options Expiry Coincides with Transfers
These movements came as $2.2 billion in crypto options expired across major assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and XRP. Data reported by CoinGape noted the maximum pain point for Bitcoin options stood at $88,000. This expiry timing likely contributed to the increased market volatility and potential liquidity adjustments by large holders such as BlackRock.
Despite institutional selling pressure, Bitcoin showed signs of recovery. It rebounded from an intraday low near $88,300 to briefly touch above $89,600. Market sentiment received a slight boost as the total crypto market capitalization rose above $3 trillion. Altcoins such as PEPE also posted notable intraday gains.On-Chain Metrics Reflect Weak Demand
Glassnode reported that ETF flow metrics continue to reflect weak institutional demand for both Bitcoin and Ethereum. The 30-day simple moving average of ETF net flows remains negative. However, long-term holders have largely refrained from selling despite market turbulence and ongoing ETF outflows.Crypto Investing Risk Warning
Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Hotstuff Labs launches Hotstuff, a DeFi native Layer 1 connecting On-Chain Trading with Global Fiat Rails
CommentsNo comment