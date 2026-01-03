403
NY Mayor issues order to cancel predecessor’s measures to back Israel
(MENAFN) On his first day in office, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani issued an executive order rescinding a number of directives enacted by former Mayor Eric Adams, including measures that were framed as support for Israel.
The order, released Thursday, annulled all directives signed on or after September 26, 2024, that remained in effect as of December 31, 2025, while confirming that earlier executive orders would continue unless specifically amended or revoked.
Among the canceled measures was a recent order that prohibited city agencies from participating in boycotts or divestment actions targeting Israel. Another directive, issued in June, had adopted a broad definition of antisemitism, categorizing certain criticisms of Israel as antisemitic. The new mayor did not revoke the city’s Office to Combat Antisemitism, which was established under the previous administration and will remain operational.
The executive order also clarified that it does not affect emergency orders currently in force.
Commenting on the move, Donna Lieberman, executive director of the New York Civil Liberties Union, said the revoked measures seemed to be last-minute efforts by the former administration to limit viewpoints it opposed. She emphasized: “The right to free speech does not depend on your viewpoint, and that is true for speech about Israel or Gaza, it is true about political activism about that conflict, and it is true about any other political issue that we face.”
