S. Korea’s leader pledges commitment to support dialogue with N. Korea’s leader
(MENAFN) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Thursday reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting potential talks between North Korea and the United States this year, aiming to revive stalled diplomacy on the Korean Peninsula.
In his New Year’s address, Lee said his government would work to facilitate renewed dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang while continuing efforts to improve inter-Korean relations, according to reports.
He recalled meetings last year with US President Donald Trump, during which Trump expressed hope for reengagement with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un—a position that Lee publicly supported.
Although North Korea is currently refusing to engage, Lee emphasized the value of diplomacy and outlined his administration’s steps to reduce military tensions. He said, “We will replace unstable growth constrained by the threat of war with stable growth supported by peace,” adding: “Steadfast peace is synonymous with growth, and robust security is the driving force behind prosperity.”
Last month, he also urged North Korea to reopen communication channels, noting: “The historic task given to us is to end hostility and confrontation between the two Koreas and to build a new inter-Korean relationship based on peaceful existence.”
