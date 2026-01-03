403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Rebukes Trump's Protests Intervention Threat
(MENAFN) Iranian leadership has issued sharp rebukes following US President Donald Trump's warning of potential intervention in nationwide demonstrations triggered by severe economic turmoil.
Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei declared Friday that Iranians reject external meddling and will address domestic challenges "through dialogue and engagement."
"It is enough to review the long record of actions by American politicians undertaken in the name of 'saving the Iranian people' to grasp the depth of America's so-called 'empathy' with the Iranian nation," he said.
Baghaei referenced Washington's historical interventions: the 1953 overthrow of former Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadegh, the 1988 downing of an Iranian passenger aircraft, American backing for former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein during the Iran-Iraq conflict, and support for Israel during recent strikes on Iranian territory.
"And today, once again, there are threats of an attack on Iran under the pretext of concern for Iranians, in blatant violation of the most fundamental principle of international law," he noted.
Trump warned early Friday that Washington would "come to the rescue" of Iranian demonstrators protesting economic collapse and the rial's plummeting value.
"If Iran shoots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go," he said.
Senior Security Officials Push Back
Ali Shamkhani, senior adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and former national security chief, condemned Trump's statements.
"Iranians know US 'rescue' record well, from Iraq and Afghanistan to Gaza. Any intervening hand nearing Iran's security on pretexts will be cut off with a regret-inducing response. Iran's national security is a red line, not material for adventurist tweets," he wrote on X.
Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, cautioned that American interference would spark regional chaos and damage US strategic interests.
"With the statements by Israeli officials and Trump, what has been going on behind the scenes is now clear," he posted on X.
He said Iran distinguishes between the stance of Iran's "protesting shopkeepers and the actions of disruptive actors," warning that US interference in what he described as an internal matter would "destabilize the entire region and destroy America's interests."
"The American people should know — Trump started this adventurism. They should be mindful of their soldiers' safety," he added.
Economic Crisis Fuels Demonstrations
The unrest originated last week at Tehran's Grand Bazaar—the epicenter of small commerce—before expanding nationwide, with merchants protesting catastrophic economic conditions.
Violence has erupted in multiple locations, with fatalities reported.
Tehran has blamed "external forces" for inciting peaceful demonstrators toward destructive behavior.
The rial's collapse to 135,000.0 against the US dollar has devastated local enterprises, intensifying public frustration.
Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei declared Friday that Iranians reject external meddling and will address domestic challenges "through dialogue and engagement."
"It is enough to review the long record of actions by American politicians undertaken in the name of 'saving the Iranian people' to grasp the depth of America's so-called 'empathy' with the Iranian nation," he said.
Baghaei referenced Washington's historical interventions: the 1953 overthrow of former Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadegh, the 1988 downing of an Iranian passenger aircraft, American backing for former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein during the Iran-Iraq conflict, and support for Israel during recent strikes on Iranian territory.
"And today, once again, there are threats of an attack on Iran under the pretext of concern for Iranians, in blatant violation of the most fundamental principle of international law," he noted.
Trump warned early Friday that Washington would "come to the rescue" of Iranian demonstrators protesting economic collapse and the rial's plummeting value.
"If Iran shoots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go," he said.
Senior Security Officials Push Back
Ali Shamkhani, senior adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and former national security chief, condemned Trump's statements.
"Iranians know US 'rescue' record well, from Iraq and Afghanistan to Gaza. Any intervening hand nearing Iran's security on pretexts will be cut off with a regret-inducing response. Iran's national security is a red line, not material for adventurist tweets," he wrote on X.
Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, cautioned that American interference would spark regional chaos and damage US strategic interests.
"With the statements by Israeli officials and Trump, what has been going on behind the scenes is now clear," he posted on X.
He said Iran distinguishes between the stance of Iran's "protesting shopkeepers and the actions of disruptive actors," warning that US interference in what he described as an internal matter would "destabilize the entire region and destroy America's interests."
"The American people should know — Trump started this adventurism. They should be mindful of their soldiers' safety," he added.
Economic Crisis Fuels Demonstrations
The unrest originated last week at Tehran's Grand Bazaar—the epicenter of small commerce—before expanding nationwide, with merchants protesting catastrophic economic conditions.
Violence has erupted in multiple locations, with fatalities reported.
Tehran has blamed "external forces" for inciting peaceful demonstrators toward destructive behavior.
The rial's collapse to 135,000.0 against the US dollar has devastated local enterprises, intensifying public frustration.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Hotstuff Labs launches Hotstuff, a DeFi native Layer 1 connecting On-Chain Trading with Global Fiat Rails
CommentsNo comment