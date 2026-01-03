Sara Alia Khan Shares Leaf From Her Winter Vacation With Brother Ibrahim

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 3 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sara Alia Khan, who was recently seen in 'Metro... In Dino', has shared glimpses from her recent trip.

On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures from her vacation amidst the snow. The pictures also featured her sibling, Ibrahim Ali Khan.

She wrote in the caption,“Meri Mannat, hamesha naseeb ho aisi Jannat (My wish, I always get such a heaven)”.

Sara is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and actor Amrita Singh. She belongs to the Pataudi family, her paternal grandfather was Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, former captain of the Indian cricket team and the Nawab of Pataudi. Her paternal grandmother is actor Sharmila Tagore. Sara's parents separated in 2004, and she was raised primarily by her mother.

Ibrahim is her younger brother, and she has two half-siblings, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, from Saif Ali Khan's marriage to Kareena Kapoor Khan. Sara completed her schooling in Mumbai and graduated from Columbia University, New York, with a degree in History and Political Science. She made her foray in cinema with 'Kedarnath' opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, earning recognition for her debut performance.

The same year, she appeared in 'Simmba', which was commercially successful. Her subsequent films include 'Love Aaj Kal', 'Atrangi Re', 'Gaslight', and 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'. Her career has seen mixed critical and commercial outcomes. She continues to work across theatrical and streaming platforms and remains an active figure in mainstream Hindi cinema.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was recently seen in 'In Metro... In Dino' in which she plays a young, urban woman navigating relationships, ambition, and emotional uncertainty in a contemporary city setting.

Her character represents the modern generation dealing with commitment issues, career pressure, and evolving definitions of love. Her storyline intersects with others to reflect how personal choices impact relationships in today's fast-paced urban life. The film, directed by Anurag Basu, focuses on layered human emotions rather than plot-driven drama, and Sara's role contributes to this mosaic by portraying vulnerability, confusion, and self-reflection. The character is grounded in realism, aligning with the film's slice-of-life theme.