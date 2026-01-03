403
Venezuelan President Keeps Door Open for U.S. Drug Talks
(MENAFN) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has signaled willingness to engage with Washington on anti-narcotics collaboration, despite escalating military operations targeting alleged trafficking networks, according to Thursday's state television broadcast.
In a prerecorded interview, Maduro declared his readiness for negotiations "whenever they want it, wherever they want it and however they want it."
The Venezuelan leader accused the United States of orchestrating destabilization efforts aimed at seizing control of his nation's substantial petroleum reserves through sustained diplomatic and economic pressure.
"What are they seeking? It is clear that they seek to impose themselves through threats, intimidation and force," he said, urging both governments to "start talking seriously, with data in hand."
"The US government knows, because we've told many of their spokespeople, that if they want to seriously discuss an agreement to combat drug trafficking, we're ready," he said.
The recorded interview took place on New Year's Eve—coinciding with a US military announcement of strikes against five suspected drug-smuggling vessels.
These recent operations raise the total documented boat strikes to 35, resulting in at least 115 confirmed deaths under the Trump administration's count. Venezuelan nationals are among those killed in the campaign.
Maduro refused to address reports concerning a Central Intelligence Agency-directed attack on a Venezuelan port facility last week, which the Trump administration claims served cartel smuggling operations.
