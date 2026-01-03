403
US expresses concern over S. Korea’s revision of its online content law
(MENAFN) The United States has expressed “significant concerns” regarding South Korea’s recent revision of its online content law, warning that the changes could negatively impact US-based digital platforms and threaten freedom of expression, according to South Korean media reports on Thursday.
A spokesperson for the State Department said the amendments could create unnecessary obstacles for digital services and harm the business environment for American technology companies. The spokesperson stated: “The United States has significant concerns with the ROK (Republic of Korea) government's approval of an amendment to the Network Act that negatively impacts the business of US-based online platforms and undermines free expression.”
The US statement follows the South Korean Cabinet’s approval of the amendment on Tuesday, which comes after its passage by the National Assembly. No official response from Seoul has been reported.
The revised law is intended to curb the dissemination of illegal or fabricated online content that might incite violence or discrimination.
Earlier, US Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy Sarah Rogers cautioned that while the law ostensibly targets harmful deepfakes, it could be applied more broadly in ways that undermine technology cooperation. She wrote on social media platform X: “Deepfakes are understandably concerning, but it’s better to give victims civil remedies than give regulators an invasive license for viewpoint-based censorship.”
