Iran urges UN action over Trump’s threats amid domestic unrest
(MENAFN) Iran has formally requested the United Nations to respond after US President Donald Trump issued a series of threats suggesting potential intervention in the country’s ongoing unrest.
In a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday, Iranian Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani accused Trump of “incitement to violence, unrest, and terrorist acts” within Iran. He highlighted the president’s statement: “We are locked and loaded and ready to go,” describing it as part of a pattern of unlawful US actions, including historic interventions such as the 1953 coup, support for Saddam Hussein during the Iran-Iraq War, the downing of Iran Air Flight 655, and the killing of General Qassem Soleimani.
Protests that erupted in late December over worsening economic conditions, including a collapse in the national currency, have grown increasingly violent, with demonstrators attacking government facilities and clashing with security forces. Casualties have been reported on both sides.
Trump claimed on social media that the US would intervene “if Iran shoots and violently kills peaceful protesters.” In response, Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf warned that US forces in the Middle East would be treated as “legitimate targets” should intervention occur.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi acknowledged citizens’ right to peaceful protest but stressed that violent acts and foreign interference would not be tolerated. He wrote that “The Great People of Iran will forcefully reject any interference in their internal affairs,” adding that the country’s armed forces are prepared to defend sovereignty.
In the letter to the UN, Ambassador Iravani urged the Security Council to “unequivocally and strongly condemn these reckless and provocative statements” and demanded that the US comply with international law, halting all threats or use of force.
