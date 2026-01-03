Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelensky Taps Mykhailo Fedorov as Defense Minister

2026-01-03 04:26:12
(MENAFN) Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelensky announced a major defense leadership overhaul Friday, tapping First Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov to take the helm of the nation's Defense Ministry in place of Denys Shmyhal.

In his nightly address, Zelensky declared the strategic pivot: "I have decided to change the format of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's work. I proposed Mykhailo Fedorov to become the new defense minister of Ukraine."

The Ukrainian president highlighted Fedorov's extensive background in unmanned aerial systems and his track record transforming digital governance infrastructure. Fedorov has spearheaded the country's push into cutting-edge drone technology while revolutionizing how citizens access government platforms.

"Together with all our military personnel, the military command, national weapons manufacturers and partners of Ukraine, we must implement changes in the defense sector that will help," Zelensky said.

The cabinet shakeup comes alongside another critical appointment announced earlier Friday. Zelensky elevated Kyrylo Budanov, chief of defense intelligence, to lead the presidential office. Oleh Ivashchenko will step into Budanov's former role as the new chief of defense intelligence.

