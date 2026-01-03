UAE Urges Yemenis To Exercise Restraint, Calls For De-Escalation

UAE has called upon Yemenis to exercise restraint, and work toward achieving security and stability in the country.

UAE said it is "following with concern the recent developments that have taken place in Yemen and expresses its regret over the ongoing escalation."

The country stressed the importance of de-escalation, prioritising dialogue over confrontation, and addressing the existing differences between the Yemeni brothers.

This should happen through a rational and responsible approach that prioritises the interest of the nation and its people, and places the priority of building, stability and prosperity at the forefront of considerations, UAE said.

De-escalation and constructive dialogue remain the most effective path to overcoming current challenges, contributing to lasting stability in Yemen and the region, and fulfilling the aspirations of their peoples for security and prosperity, UAE added.