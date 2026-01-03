403
Venezuela enters national state of emergency–Maduro
(MENAFN) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has announced a national state of emergency, as reported by the country’s Foreign Ministry.
According to an official statement, the government accused the United States of carrying out attacks on both civilian and military targets across several regions, calling the actions “military aggression.”
The alleged incidents reportedly occurred in Caracas and the states of Miranda, Aragua, and La Guaira. Venezuelan authorities also claimed that the US aimed to take control of the nation’s oil and mineral resources, warning that such attempts “will not succeed.”
