Saudi Arabia backs Yemen’s push for talks on Southern issue
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia has expressed support for an appeal by Rashad al-Alimi, head of Yemen’s internationally recognized leadership, to convene a broad-based conference aimed at discussing what he described as “just solutions” to the question of southern Yemen.
In a statement shared via social media, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said its position aligns with earlier declarations that characterized the southern issue as a legitimate matter with deep historical and social roots, stressing that it can only be resolved through dialogue as part of a comprehensive political settlement in Yemen.
Referring to the strong ties between the two nations and the demands of the current situation, the ministry said Riyadh welcomes the proposal and called on all southern groups to “actively” participate in the planned talks. The aim, it added, is to develop an inclusive framework for “just solutions” that address the southern cause and meet “the legitimate aspirations of the southern people.”
Tensions in Yemen have intensified sharply since Tuesday, following the takeover of Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra by forces linked to the Southern Transitional Council (STC) earlier this month. Together, the two provinces make up almost half of Yemen’s land area and border Saudi Arabia.
On the same day, Saudi Arabia accused the United Arab Emirates of “pushing STC forces to carry out military operations” near the kingdom’s southern frontier in Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra, an allegation that Abu Dhabi has denied.
The STC argues that successive Yemeni administrations have sidelined the south both politically and economically, and it continues to advocate for separation. Yemen’s government rejects these claims and reiterates its stance in favor of maintaining national unity.
