DMK's Women Wing To Hold Conference In TN's Thanjavur

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Jan 3 (IANS) After showcasing organisational strength in Tirupur, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is set to organise a zonal-level Women's Wing conference in the Delta region, a core political bastion of the ruling party, as part of its preparations ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections.

In an official statement, the DMK announced that the conference, titled 'Vellum Tamil Pengal' (Victorious Tamil Women), will be held on January 19 in Thanjavur.

The event is expected to witness the participation of a large number of women cadres, elected representatives, and office-bearers from across the Delta districts, reflecting the party's growing emphasis on women's political participation.

Chief Minister and DMK President M. K. Stalin will deliver a special address at the conference.

Party leaders said his speech will focus on the DMK government's welfare initiatives for women, social justice policies, and the role of women in strengthening the party's grassroots network.

The conference will be led by Kanimozhi, the party's Deputy General Secretary, who has played a key role in expanding the DMK's outreach among women voters across the State.

The conference will be presided over by K. N. Nehru, Principal Secretary of the DMK.

Senior leaders, including General Secretary Duraimurugan and Treasurer T. R. Baalu, are also expected to participate. Deputy General Secretaries I. Periyasamy, K. Ponmudy, Tiruchi Siva, and MP Saminathan will attend the conference.

The Delta region meeting forms part of a series of zonal conferences being organised by the DMK across Tamil Nadu to consolidate the party's organisational machinery.

Recently, the DMK Youth Wing held its northern zone conference in Tiruvannamalai on December 14, 2025, signalling the party's intent to intensify political activity at the grassroots level.

After completing zonal conferences in the northern, western, and now Delta regions, the DMK is expected to turn its attention to the southern districts next.

Party sources said a zonal-level meeting centred around Madurai will be announced soon, completing the party's statewide mobilisation exercise ahead of the elections.