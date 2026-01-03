403
Fire Tears Through Apartment Construction Site in U.S. Denver
(MENAFN) A catastrophic blaze tore through a partially built apartment complex in Denver, Colorado, Friday evening, forcing mass evacuations and sending one firefighter to the hospital.
The Denver Fire Department received the first emergency call at approximately 6:45 p.m. Mountain Time Friday (0145 GMT Saturday). The structure—a 283-unit residential development in its intermediate construction phase—contained combustible wood framing and plastic wrapping materials that fueled the inferno's rapid expansion.
Fire officials reported via social media that "crews are operating in heavy fire conditions and focusing on containment and exposure protection." A division chief from the department confirmed the incident "rose to the level of about a five-alarm fire" with at least 100 firefighters deployed to combat the flames.
One firefighter sustained injuries during suppression operations and received hospital treatment, the Denver Fire Department confirmed to media. Officials could not verify whether construction personnel were on-site when the fire ignited.
Robert Murphy, division chief of operations at the Denver Fire Department, explained the severity to media: "It's a complete city block and it is on fire and it's unopposed because there's (there are) no fire stops."
Authorities issued mandatory evacuation orders spanning two city blocks surrounding the disaster zone.
The incomplete structure lacked critical fire-containment features—no drywall barriers, no insulation, and no active sprinkler systems—enabling flames to race unimpeded across the entire building footprint.
Suppression operations extended into the early morning hours. By midnight, firefighters had achieved substantial containment, though the blaze remained active. Crews maintained overnight positions to eliminate persistent hotspots.
Five-alarm incidents represent the most severe fire classification in U.S. emergency response protocols, typically mobilizing dozens of apparatus and exceeding 100 personnel for catastrophic events.
Local media footage captured multiple ladder truck crews directing massive water streams onto towering flames, while dense smoke columns—backlit by crimson fire—remained visible from kilometers away.
