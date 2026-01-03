403
Iran denounces Trump’s threat to intervene in nation’s ongoing protests
(MENAFN) Iranian officials issued sharp rebukes after US President Donald Trump threatened possible intervention in the country’s ongoing protests, which have been driven by mounting economic pressures.
In a statement released Friday, the Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson said Iran rejects any form of outside involvement and insists that domestic challenges will be addressed internally “through dialogue and engagement.”
He criticized Washington’s posture by pointing to past US actions, stating, **“It is enough to review the long record of actions by American politicians undertaken in the name of ‘saving the Iranian people’ to grasp the depth of America’s so-called ‘empathy’ with the Iranian nation.”**
According to his remarks, those actions include the 1953 overthrow of former Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadegh, the downing of an Iranian civilian aircraft in 1988, US backing of Saddam Hussein during the Iran-Iraq war, and support for Israel during attacks on Iran last year.
He added that similar justifications are being used again, warning, **“And today, once again, there are threats of an attack on Iran under the pretext of concern for Iranians, in blatant violation of the most fundamental principle of international law.”**
Earlier on Friday, Trump commented on the protests, which erupted in response to worsening economic conditions and the sharp fall of Iran’s national currency. He said the United States could step in if demonstrators were harmed.
“If Iran shoots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go,” he said.
