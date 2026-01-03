403
Ukraine Reports Casualties in Kharkiv Missile Strike
(MENAFN) Fatalities from Friday's missile attack on Ukraine's northeastern hub of Kharkiv have reached two after rescue teams recovered another victim from the debris, regional officials confirmed Saturday.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced the grim discovery via Telegram in the early hours, stating: "Another body has been found under the rubble of the destroyed building. According to preliminary information, it is a woman." He emphasized that recovery operations continue at the devastated site.
Earlier, Terekhov had reported finding a child's body beneath the wreckage of the multi-story structure in the city's Kyivskyi district, an attack that left 30 individuals wounded.
Kharkiv Governor Oleh Synyehubov described the five-story residential complex as "almost completely destroyed," noting that the blast wave shattered windows and damaged facades of surrounding structures.
Synyehubov revised the injury count to 28 and indicated that a portion of an adjacent four-story apartment building's entrance also sustained damage from the assault.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded swiftly on X, the US social media platform, declaring: "Preliminary reports indicate two missiles struck an ordinary residential area (in Kharkiv)." He denounced the bombardment as diplomatic initiatives aimed at ending the nearly four-year conflict continue.
The Russian Defense Ministry rejected responsibility for the strike, asserting its forces neither planned nor executed aerial bombardments within the city limits, instead attributing the blast to detonating Ukrainian munitions.
Moscow further alleged the accusations were designed to "distract international attention" from a New Year's Eve incident in a village within Russian-occupied territory of Ukraine's southern Kherson region, where Russian-installed authorities claim 28 civilians perished.
The Kremlin attributed that attack to Kyiv, while Ukraine's General Staff spokesman Dmytro Lykhovii refuted targeting civilians in statements to public broadcaster Suspilne.
Located approximately 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the Russian frontier, Kharkiv has endured persistent aerial bombardment throughout the protracted conflict.
