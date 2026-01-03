Farah Khan: Reality Shows In India Have Followed A Certain Pattern For Years

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 3 (IANS) Filmmaker-choreographer and Youtuber Farah Khan, who is all set to decode“The 50”, says reality shows in India have followed a certain pattern for years and that the upcoming show is coming to shake that up.

A glimpse was unveiled on Saturday, where at the centre of the intrigue is Farah Khan, who reacts to The 50 and its host, The Lion, in her trademark unfiltered style and is seen saying“Badalne waali hai reality shows ki reality,” prompting her to question why she hasn't been called for what's being touted as India's biggest reality show.

Speaking about the show, Farah said:“Reality shows in India have followed a certain pattern for years, and finally The 50 is coming in to shake that up. The scale is massive, the number of people is unprecedented, and the constant pressure leaves no room for comfort.”

“That's exactly what makes it exciting-it's intense, unpredictable, and a wild ride from start to finish. Comfort zone jaisi cheez yahaan exist hi nahi karti seen and judged almost every kind of reality format, I genuinely believe The 50 will change the way audiences look at reality television,” she added.

The 50, India's upcoming large-scale reality show produced by Banijay Asia, is a successful global reality franchise that has come to India after making waves internationally. Streaming soon on JioHotstar and Colors, The 50 promises a bold new format set to disrupt the Indian reality TV playbook.

The 50 premieres on 1st February, streaming on JioHotstar and Colors.

Talking about Farah, she has been a part of a string of reality shows including Bigg Boss, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Indian Idol, India's Got Talent, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India and Celebrity Masterchef.

