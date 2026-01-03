5 Poor Booking Decisions On WWE Smackdown 2026 That Raised Questions About Creative Direction

The first SmackDown of 2026 was expected to set the tone for WWE's new year. Instead, several creative choices left fans puzzled. From mishandled champions to questionable stipulations, here are five booking decisions that raised eyebrows.

As WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, the Kabuki Warriors have struggled to maintain credibility. Since winning the titles, they have lost nearly every tag team contest. Outside of Asuka's singles victory over Rhea Ripley, their record has been poor. Even in multi‐woman matches, challengers have consistently pinned them, leaving the champions looking weak and undermined.

Rey Fenix, a multi‐time champion with global experience, has been underutilized since joining WWE. His return backstage interaction with Nick Aldis was interrupted by Trick Williams, setting up a match in Berlin. Feeding Fenix to Williams feels like a misstep. With his talent, he should be chasing the United States title or climbing higher on the SmackDown card.

The Drew McIntyre vs. Cody Rhodes feud was escalated with the announcement of a Three Stages of Hell match. While the stipulation promised intensity, McIntyre's first choice, a standard wrestling match failed to capture the brutality fans expect. The subsequent No Disqualification and steel cage selections were fitting, but the opening stage lacked the sense of danger the stipulation demands.

Rapid title swaps continued to frustrate viewers. Dominik Mysterio regained the Intercontinental Championship from John Cena after just two weeks. Jacy Jayne reclaimed the NXT Women's title from Tatum Paxley in similar fashion. Chelsea Green, who briefly held the Women's United States Championship, dropped it back to Giulia on SmackDown. These short reigns diminish prestige and waste potential challengers stuck in tag team storylines.

The Ambulance match between Damian Priest and Aleister Black had the potential to elevate Black as a credible contender. Instead, Priest secured the win, halting Black's momentum. With Ripley already dominant earlier in the night, Priest's victory felt excessive. Black, one of WWE's more intriguing stars, now returns to the drawing board, while Priest remains stagnant since leaving Judgment Day.