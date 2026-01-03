Govt Initiates Process To Assume Control Of Old NH-44 Stretches

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has constituted a committee to conduct a joint inspection of the bypassed stretches of the old NH-44 in the Udhampur–Ramban section before their formal takeover by the Public Works Department.

As per the government order, sanction has been accorded for the constitution of a committee comprising senior officers from the Public Works Department and allied agencies to assess the condition of the bypassed road stretches before their acceptance by the department.

The committee includes the Chief Engineer, PW(R&B) Department, Chenab Zone; Superintending Engineer, Udhampur–Ramban Circle; Executive Engineer, PWD Division Udhampur or Ramban; Superintending Engineer, DIQC, Jammu and Kashmir; and a representative of the Regional Officer of the National Highways Authority of India, Jammu.

According to the order, the committee shall jointly inspect the bypassed stretches of the old NH-44 and submit a detailed inspection report along with specific recommendations, indicating any further action required, for consideration by the competent authority.