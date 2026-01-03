War Update: 116 Clashes On Front Lines Over Past Day, Heaviest Fighting On Pokrovsk Axis

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in a Facebook update on the situation as of 08:00 on Saturday, January 3.

Russian forces carried out one missile strike using two missiles and 57 airstrikes involving 153 guided aerial bombs. A total of 6,358 kamikaze drone attacks and 3,223 shelling incidents were recorded.

The Russian army conducted airstrikes on the areas of Kolomiitsi in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Zaliznychne, Verkhnia Tersa, Huliaipole, Varvarivka, Rizdvianka, Dolynka, Novoandriivka and Mahdalynivka in the Zaporizhzhia region, and Mykolaivka in the Kherson region.

Ukrainian aircraft, missile forces and artillery struck four areas of concentration of enemy personnel and two other important Russian targets.

On the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk axis, the enemy carried out three airstrikes using four guided aerial bombs and launched 77 attacks, including one with multiple launch rocket systems.

On the Southern Slobozhanshchyna axis, Russian troops attempted six times to break through Ukrainian defenses near Vovchansk, Hrabovske, Starytsia, Prylipky and toward Izbytske.

On the Kupiansk axis, two enemy attacks were recorded. Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian assaults near Petropavlivka and toward Kurylivka.

On the Lyman axis, the enemy conducted nine attacks, attempting to breach Ukrainian defenses near Drobysheve, Lyman, Zarichne, Stavky, Torske and Yampil.

On the Sloviansk axis, Ukrainian forces stopped five attempts by Russian troops to advance near Siversk, Zakitne and Pereizne.

On the Kramatorsk axis, the enemy launched one attack near Minkivka, which was repelled.

On the Kostiantynivka axis, Russian forces carried out 14 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Mykolaipillia and Sofiivka.

On the Pokrovsk axis, Ukrainian forces halted 26 Russian assaults near Novo Shakhove, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Udachne, Filiia, Dachne and toward Novopavlivka.

On the Oleksandrivka axis, the enemy carried out ten attacks near Zelenyi Hai, Oleksandrohrad, Vyshneve, Zlahoda and Rybne.

On the Huliaipole axis, 20 Russian attacks were recorded near Huliaipole and toward Dobropillia and Zelene.

On the Orikhiv axis, Russian forces launched three attacks near Plavni and Prymorske.

On the Dnipro River axis, Ukrainian units repelled four enemy attacks.

No signs of the formation of Russian offensive groupings were detected on the Volyn and Polissia axes.

